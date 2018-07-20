Russian Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian ambassadors to foreign countries in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Putin says his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was “successful” and is accusing Trump’s opponents in the U.S. of hampering any progress on the issues they discussed.
Russian envoy: More Trump-Putin contacts needed, no secrets

The Associated Press

July 20, 2018 02:55 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's ambassador to the U.S. says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should continue to have direct contact after their summit this week.

Speaking Friday in Moscow, Anatoly Antonov did not directly respond to Trump's proposal to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

He called Monday's summit in Helsinki a "key event" in international politics and laughed off suggestions that the two men made any "secret deals."

Concerns have been raised in the U.S. about what the two presidents discussed at their meeting. Limited details have emerged, but Antonov said discussions included ways to cooperate on arms control and Iran's nuclear activities. He said Russian diplomats will work with American counterparts to "fulfill the agreements reached."

He also reiterated denials of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

