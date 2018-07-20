S. Korean ex-leader sentenced to 8 more years in prison

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul. A South Korean court has sentenced on Friday, July 20, 2018, jailed Park to an additional eight years for abusing state funds and violating election laws. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) Ahn Young-joon AP