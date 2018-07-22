Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 23, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-Letty Stegall is overwhelmed by emotion after talking to her daughter and watching the security cameras at the bar she manages back in Kansas City, Mo., as she sits at a table in her parents’ home in Boca Del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stegall, who is married to an American and has an American daughter, was deported to Mexico in March. “I wish I was there. That’s all that I want,” she says of her life in the U.S. “I want my family back.” Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo