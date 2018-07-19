10 Things to Know for Today

In this July 18, 2018, photo provided by Chiang Rai Public Relations Department, members of the rescued soccer team show their skills before a press conference regarding their experience being trapped in the cave in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. The Thai soccer boys and their coach began their first day back home with their families since they were rescued from a flooded cave with a trip to a Buddhist temple on Thursday, July 19, to pray for protection from misfortunes. (Chiang Rai Public Relations Department via AP) AP