FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than a month after North Korea pledged to immediately return some American war dead, the promise is unfulfilled. Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang earlier this month to press the North Koreans further, said Wednesday, July 18, the return could begin “in the next couple of weeks.”
FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than a month after North Korea pledged to immediately return some American war dead, the promise is unfulfilled. Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang earlier this month to press the North Koreans further, said Wednesday, July 18, the return could begin “in the next couple of weeks.” Andrew Harnik, Pool, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than a month after North Korea pledged to immediately return some American war dead, the promise is unfulfilled. Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang earlier this month to press the North Koreans further, said Wednesday, July 18, the return could begin “in the next couple of weeks.” Andrew Harnik, Pool, File AP Photo

Nation & World

North Korea hasn’t met its promise to return US war remains

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

July 18, 2018 11:41 PM

WASHINGTON

North Korea has yet to fulfill its promise to return the remains of Americans killed in Korea in the 1950s. And it might be months or even years before any remains returned are identified.

President Donald Trump stated four weeks ago that remains had been returned, though that was not accurate then and remains so. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the return of remains from North Korea could begin in a few weeks.

The Singapore statement that came from the summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un apparently overpromised when it cited war remains "already identified." The State Department now is referring to remains "already collected."

The Pentagon says 7,699 U.S. servicemen are missing from Korea, including about 5,300 believed to be in the North.

  Comments  