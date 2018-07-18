‘The Dark Knight’ returning to IMAX screens in August

FILE - In this May 12, 2018, file photo, director Christopher Nolan poses during a photo call at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Warner Bros. announced Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that the middle film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, “The Dark Knight,” will be shown on IMAX screens in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto beginning on Aug. 24, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) Arthur Mola Arthur Mola/Invision/AP