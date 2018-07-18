AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump talks tougher, now says he warned Putin on meddling
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spent a second day Wednesday managing the political fallout from his widely criticized meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, shifting stances and mopping up what the White House said were misstatements.
His toughness with the longtime American foe in question, Trump said he told the Russian president face-to-face during Monday's summit to stay out of America's elections "and that's the way it's going to be."
That rhetoric marked a turnabout from Trump's first, upbeat description of his sit-down with Putin. Still, Trump backtracked on whether Russia is currently targeting U.S. elections. When asked the question Wednesday, he answered "no," a reply that put him sharply at odds with recent public warnings from his own intelligence chief.
Hours later, the White House stepped in to say Trump's answer wasn't what it appeared.
The zigzagging laid bare the White House's search for a path out of trouble that has dogged the administration's discussions of Russia from the start, but spiraled after Trump's trip to Helsinki. After days of criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump — a politician who celebrates his brash political incorrectness — has appeared more sensitive than usual to outside opprobrium.
___
After Helsinki, Dems struggle over Trump, the term 'treason'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are happy to say President Donald Trump undermined American democracy. That he patted Vladimir Putin on the back for interfering in U.S. elections. That he's being blackmailed by Russia.
But that he committed treason? That's too far for some leading Democrats worried about sending the wrong message during an election year.
"The bottom line is, different people will characterize it differently," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters this week of Trump's conduct toward Russia. He slammed Trump in every way but that one, accusing him of weakness and lame and contradictory walk backs. "President Trump undercut our intelligence, elevated a brutal dictator who's taking advantage of the United States. And maybe, most importantly, refused to confront President Putin."
A debate has raged in Democratic circles this week over how strongly to condemn Trump's comments in Helsinki, where, standing by Putin's side, the U.S. president refused to say he believed American intelligence over Putin's denials about Russian election interference. Trump later sought to walk back his stance, saying he misspoke using a double negative.
There was a burst of condemnation in the 48 hours after Trump's performance that elevated the discussion of "treason" by a president to a level not seen in generations. Former CIA Director John Brennan, who has worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations, quickly tweeted that Trump's conduct in Helsinki was "nothing short of treasonous." Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., used #TreasonSummit in her post about the meeting. Protesters gathered in front of the White House on Tuesday chanted, "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!"
___
White House, State at odds over Putin's interview proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the State Department are at odds over Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of election meddling in return for interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes.
Even as the White House said the offer, made by Putin to President Donald Trump at their summit in Helsinki on Monday, was under consideration, the State Department called Russia's allegations against the Americans "absurd," suggesting that any questioning of them would not be countenanced by the U.S. The Russian claims against the Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, relate to allegations of fraud and corruption.
"The overall assertions that have come out of the Russian government are absolutely absurd: the fact that they want to question 11 American citizens and the assertions that the Russian government is making about those American citizens," spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.
McFaul tweeted Wednesday: "I hope the White House corrects the record and denounces in categorical terms this ridiculous request from Putin. Not doing so creates moral equivalency between a legitimacy US indictment of Russian intelligence officers and a crazy, completely fabricated story invented by Putin."
Nauert noted that a U.S. federal court had already rejected Russia's charges regarding British businessman and vocal Kremlin critic Bill Browder. She said Russian authorities already know the U.S. position. Browder was a driving force behind a U.S. law targeting Russian officials over human rights abuses.
___
Thai boys recount cave rescue: Voices in dark, then 'hello'
CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) — Trapped in the recesses of a flooded cave, the 12 boys and their soccer coach were trying to dig their way out when they heard voices in the darkness. Their coach quickly told everyone to be quiet.
"We weren't sure if it was for real," 14-year-old Adul Samon said. "So we stopped and listened. And it turned out to be true. I was shocked."
That stunning moment when two British divers found the missing soccer team was recounted by the boys Wednesday at their first news conference since the rescue that riveted the world.
They all looked healthy as they walked out to applause from classmates and reporters in a hall decked out as a miniature soccer field. Dressed in green, white and black uniforms emblazoned with a red wild boar — the nickname of their team — the boys briefly showed off their ball-handling skills before answering questions that were reviewed in advance.
The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach had come from the hospital where they have been recuperating for more than a week. They hugged their friends before taking seats up front with doctors and members of the Thai navy SEAL unit that rescued them from the Tham Luang cave after more than two weeks inside.
___
Trump-Kim statement overpromised on return of war remains
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a month after North Korea pledged to immediately return some American war dead, the promise is unfulfilled.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang this month to press the North Koreans further, said Wednesday the return could begin "in the next couple of weeks." But it could take months or years to positively identify the bones as those of specific American servicemen.
In a joint statement at their Singapore summit, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action decades after the Korean War — "including the immediate repatriation of those already identified."
That was more than a month ago, on June 12. Although Trump said eight days later that the repatriation had happened, it had not. It still has not. So, it was not "immediate," though the Stars and Stripes newspaper reported from South Korea on Tuesday that the North has agreed to transfer as many as 55 sets of remains next week. The Pentagon and the State Department declined to comment on any specifics promised by the North.
"We're making progress along the border to get the return of remains, a very important issue for those families," Pompeo said Wednesday at the White House. "I think in the next couple of weeks we'll have the first remains returned, that's the commitment, so progress certainly being made there."
___
Tale of sex, deception emerges about suspected Russian agent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States, prosecutors said Wednesday, accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections.
The woman, Maria Butina, was photographed by the FBI dining privately with a Russian diplomat suspected of being an intelligence operative in the weeks before the envoy's departure from the U.S. last March, prosecutors said. She also had contact information for people who investigators believe were employees of Russia's Federal Security Services, or FSB, the successor intelligence agency to the KGB.
The allegations add to the portrait of a Russian woman who the Justice Department says worked covertly to establish back-channel lines of communication to the Kremlin and infiltrate U.S. political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, and gather intelligence for a senior Russian official to whom she reported.
Prosecutors also alleged she had a personal relationship with an American political operative and offered sex to another person in exchange for a position with a special interest organization.
Court papers do not name the individuals or the special interest group.
___
AP News Guide: Chicago police releasing videos more quickly
CHICAGO (AP) — When a white Chicago police officer fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, it took more than a year for video of the shooting to be released under court order.
When a black man armed with a gun was fatally shot by a white officer on Saturday, it took a day.
The stark contrast shows a city that once engaged in a months-long legal battle to keep the McDonald video under wraps, now is moving more quickly following reforms forced on the police department.
But transparency only partly explains the change of heart.
Release of the video in 2015 showing McDonald being shot 16 times sparked massive and sometimes violent protests, prompting the ouster of the police chief and a federal investigation of the Chicago Police Department.
___
Voters won't decide in November whether to split California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A measure that would divide California into three parts won't appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court decided Wednesday, marking the latest defeat for a long-shot push to reimagine the nation's most populous state.
The justices ordered the secretary of state not to put the ballot initiative before voters, saying significant questions have been raised about its validity. The court now will consider a challenge from the Planning and Conservation League, an environmental group that argued splitting up California would drastically change its government structure beyond what can be accomplished through a simple ballot initiative.
"We conclude that the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election," the justices wrote in a unanimous ruling.
They said time constraints forced them to rule on the issue immediately.
Venture capitalist Tim Draper, who spent more than $1.7 million on his "Cal 3" initiative, has tried for years to split the state, arguing it has become ungovernable because of its size, wealth disparities and geographic diversity. His last attempt to divide California in six didn't gather enough signatures to make the ballot in 2016.
___
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches spacecraft higher than ever
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company shot a capsule higher into space Wednesday than it's ever done before.
The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on the company's latest test flight. Once the booster separated, the capsule's escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to an altitude of 389,846 feet. That's 74 miles or 119 kilometers.
It's part of a safety system intended to save lives once space tourists and others climb aboard for suborbital hops.
Wednesday's passenger was Mannequin Skywalker, an instrumented dummy in a blue flight suit that's flown before, plus science experiments.
The booster and capsule — both repeat fliers — landed successfully. It was the ninth test flight and lasted 11 minutes.
___
AP Source: Dodgers land All-Star Machado from Orioles
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the Manny Machado sweepstakes, garnering the prized All-Star shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade Wednesday night.
A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the trade to The Associated Press. Another person with knowledge of the trade said the Orioles will receive five prospects: outfielder Yusniel Diaz, right-hander Dean Kremer, third baseman Rylan Bannon, righty Zach Pop and third baseman Breyvic Valera. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced.
Machado, a power-hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers' chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).
Machado is expected to be introduced in Milwaukee on Friday before the Dodgers open a series against the Brewers.
Machado's contract expires at the end of the season, and the last-place Orioles decided against negotiating an expensive, multi-year extension because they have too many holes as the team moves into a rebuilding mode.
