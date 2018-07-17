Suspect in Massachusetts officer death headed to court

Members of the Chesna family, from left, Michael’s brother Eric, his mother Maryann and father Chuckie, support each other during a vigil for slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander Vera Adams at Weymouth High School on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass. The man charged in their deaths, Emanuel Lopes, 20, will either be arraigned at his hospital bedside or in court, possibly Tuesday. (Christopher Evans/The Boston Herald via AP) Christopher Evans AP