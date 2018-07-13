Widow of Chinese Nobel laureate unlikely to attend memorial

In this July 12, 2018, photo provided on July 13, 2018, by Tienchi Martin-Liao, Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, stands in a residence in Berlin, Germany. The release of Liu Xiaobo’s widow from a lengthy house arrest this week brought some comfort to China’s activists. Yet one year after the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s death in custody, with the harshest crackdown on rights campaigners in decades continuing unabated, their outlook has only grown bleaker. (Tienchi Martin-Liao via AP)