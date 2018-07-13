AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump brings his chaotic road show to Britain
CAMBERLEY, England (AP) — Bringing chaos with him as he moves across Europe, President Donald Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed on Friday by an explosive interview in which the president blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London's mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was "losing its culture" because of immigration.
Trump told The Sun newspaper on Thursday — in an interview that was published as he was being feted by May at an opulent dinner at a country palace — that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon over Parliament on Friday that depicts him as an angry baby in a diaper.
"I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," he said.
Trump, in the interview given before he left Brussels for the U.K., accused May of ruining what her country stands to gain from the Brexit vote to leave the European Union. He said her former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, would make an "excellent" prime minister, speaking just days after Johnson resigned his position in protest over May's Brexit plans.
Trump added that May's "soft" blueprint for the U.K.'s future dealings with the EU would probably "kill" any future trade deals with the United States.
Trump's barbed comments upset British hosts
LONDON (AP) — There's a character called Don Logan, played by Ben Kingsley in the British film "Sexy Beast" — a bullying and mercurial individual who wreaks havoc on the life of a retired former underworld cohort when he visits him in exile in Spain. He intimidates, humiliates, taunts and worse. He is a most unwelcome house guest.
Many Britons who awoke to the visiting U.S. President Donald Trump's fusillade against the country, its prime minister's EU exit strategy, its immigration policy and personal attacks on London's mayor Sadiq Khan — effectively blaming him directly for terror attacks in the capital city — may feel they are in a similar situation as they roll out the red carpet to a world leader seemingly intent on denigrating their nation.
The red carpet officially, at least.
Tens of thousands will protest Trump's visit in London Friday, and their numbers could well be swelled by Trump's interview to The Sun newspaper which emerged as British Prime Minister Theresa May was hosting him at an opulent black-tie dinner in the leafy splendor of Blenheim Palace — the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill, whom Trump is said to admire greatly.
He doesn't seem to admire the current British leader a great deal based on the interview he gave in Brussels at the end of a chaotic NATO summit, to Britain's biggest selling tabloid.
Hearing on Russia probe devolves into shouting match
WASHINGTON (AP) — An embattled FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages exposed the Justice Department to claims of institutional bias vigorously defended himself at an extraordinary congressional hearing that devolved into shouting matches, finger-pointing and veiled references to personal transgressions.
Peter Strzok on Thursday testified publicly for the first time since being removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team following the discovery of texts last year that were traded with an FBI lawyer in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
In a chaotic hearing that spanned 10 hours, he insisted he never allowed personal opinions to affect his work, though he did acknowledge being dismayed by Donald Trump's behavior during the campaign. He also said he had never contemplated leaking damaging information he knew about the Trump campaign. And he called the hearing "just another victory notch in Putin's belt," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"At no time, in any of those texts, did those personal beliefs ever enter into the realm of any action I took," Strzok told lawmakers.
In breaking his silence, Strzok came face-to-face with Republicans who argued that the texts had tainted two hugely consequential FBI probes he had helped steer: inquiries into Hillary Clinton's email use and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Detaining immigrant children has morphed into a surging industry in the U.S. that now reaps $1 billion annually — a tenfold increase over the past decade, an Associated Press analysis finds.
Health and Human Services grants for shelters, foster care and other child welfare services for detained unaccompanied and separated children soared from $74.5 million in 2007 to $958 million in 2017. The agency is also reviewing a new round of proposals amid a growing effort by the White House to keep immigrant children in government custody.
Currently, more than 11,800 children, from a few months old to 17, are housed in nearly 90 facilities in 15 states — Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
They are being held while their parents await immigration proceedings or, if the children arrived unaccompanied, are reviewed for possible asylum themselves.
In May, the agency issued requests for bids for five projects that could total more than $500 million for beds, foster and therapeutic care, and "secure care," which means employing guards. More contracts are expected to come up for bids in October.
Analysis: Iran role in Syria key item at Trump-Putin summit
BEIRUT (AP) — When President Donald Trump meets Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Syrian conflict will be one of the most immediately pressing issues on a wide-ranging and colorful agenda.
As fighting wanes after seven years of war, the U.S. has made curtailing Iran's influence in post-war Syria a strategic objective — one strongly backed by Israel. Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting, officials from the U.S. and Russia have signaled that a broad framework for such a deal is likely to be the main outcome.
But any agreement is likely to be carefully phrased and general in nature, and discussions are likely to be centered more on limiting Iran's presence rather than ending it, analysts say.
A full withdrawal of Iranian-backed forces from Syria is a virtual non-starter. After years of ruinous civil war, Iran and its proxy militias, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, have built up a formidable presence stretching from the Iraqi border through central Syria to Lebanon.
President Bashar Assad, with crucial military and political assistance from Iran and Russia, has recaptured around 60 percent of the country, including its main cities, putting an end to any serious talk of regime change in Damascus. And, amid a consistently declining U.S. role, Russia has emerged as an uncontested power broker in the country.
Kids fleeing Venezuela left hungry, sick and even abandoned
CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — On a recent humid evening in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, a Venezuelan woman wrapped her newborn daughter in a pale yellow blanket and left her with a note alongside a car parked near a stadium hosting a high school field day.
"I don't have the means to take care of her," she wrote on graph paper with a pink border of hearts, paw prints and flowers. "She is four days old and her name is Angela."
About an hour later, another woman, her son and a teenage friend emerged from the stadium and heard the baby crying. They traced the faint wail to the car, just as the driver was starting the engine, coming dangerously close to striking the child.
"Stop!" they cried out.
The woman picked the girl up from the ground, later telling police she could see ants climbing on the newborn's body. Officers arrived within minutes and took the child to a nearby hospital. Doctors found the child's umbilical cord had been well cut and clamped, indicating she had been born in a hospital.
Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Weeks after he published a book about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till, a North Carolina author received a call from FBI agents asking about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying about her interactions with the black teen.
Not long after that, Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson said, he turned over interview recordings and other research materials for his 2017 book on the 1955 case that shocked the nation and helped build momentum for the civil rights movement.
Hours after news broke Thursday about a renewed investigation prompted by the book, Tyson told reporters that he supports a fresh look at "one of the most notorious racial incidents of racial violence in the history of the world," but doesn't think his research alone will provide enough evidence for new charges.
"It's possible that the investigation will turn up something. But there's nothing that I know of, and nothing in my research, that is actionable, I don't think," he said. Still, he said investigators may be able to link it to other material in their possession.
Tyson's 2017 book "The Blood of Emmett Till" quotes a white woman, Carolyn Donham, as saying during a 2008 interview that she wasn't truthful when she testified that the black teen grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances at a Mississippi store six decades ago.
Algeria stops forcing migrants into Sahara after outrage
PARIS (AP) — Algeria's deadly expulsions of migrants into the Sahara Desert have nearly ground to a halt after widespread condemnation and the abrupt firing of two top security officials.
The expulsions to the desert borders that Algeria shares with Niger and Mali have all but ended since The Associated Press reported less than three weeks ago that more than 13,000 people, including women and children, had been dropped off in the stark, dangerous region since May 2017, according to officials with the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.
Before the AP reached out to Algeria for comment and published the report on June 26, the North African nation was expelling migrants by the hundreds almost every week into the unforgiving desert, sometimes to their deaths.
Algeria has refused repeated AP requests for comment on the expulsions.
The European Union also declined to comment. The expulsions came as Europe is pressuring North African governments to head off the migrants before they can cross the Mediterranean Sea.
Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday dropped charges against porn star Stormy Daniels just hours after she was arrested and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during a performance at a strip club.
Her attorney said she was "set up" in a Columbus police sting operation, calling it an "absurd use of law enforcement resources." Police said they routinely conduct such undercover operations.
The 39-year-old adult film star, who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, was charged with three misdemeanors, each punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction. She was released on $6,000 bail around daybreak Thursday.
By early afternoon, prosecutors said they were dropping the case because Ohio's law against physical contact between strippers and customers applies only to someone who "regularly" performs at a club. In Daniels' case, it was her first appearance at Sirens in Columbus.
A person who answered the phone at Sirens declined to comment.
