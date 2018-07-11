Afghan official: Attackers in east storm building, kill 10

Two suicide bombers stormed an education department building in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, a provincial official said.
Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanekzai, Nangarhar provincial police chief, said one of the attackers detonated a vest full of explosives and a second was shot and killed by security forces.
Eight others were wounded in the attack in Jalalabad, Stanekzai said. "A few offices and rooms in the building were burned down as a result of the attack," he said.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said by early afternoon the fighting was over.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but both the Taliban and an Islamic State group affiliate are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar.
Elsewhere, a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in western Farah province, killing five civilians, including two women and a small child, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.
He said four others were wounded in the attack Wednesday in Khak-e Safad district.
No one claimed responsibility, but Taliban fighters have stepped up their attacks against security forces in Farah.
Comments