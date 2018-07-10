Group to fly Confederate flag again at S. Carolina capitol

FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2015, file photo, an honor guard from the South Carolina Highway Patrol removes the Confederate battle flag from the Capitol grounds in Columbia, S.C., ending its 54-year presence there. A group still angry South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn is again temporarily raising the rebel banner at the Capitol. The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Tuesday, July 10, 2018. John Bazemore, File AP Photo