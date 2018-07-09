Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees!' movie, dies age 86

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2005, file photo, Hollywood icon Tab Hunter answers questions from the crowd during a book signing in New York for his memoir, "Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star." Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was the heartthrob of millions of teenage girls in the 1950s, and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, has died. He was 86. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo