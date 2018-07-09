AP PHOTOS: On stage, Russian drag stars leave fears behind

In this picture taken Sunday, June 24, 2018, Andrei, who uses the stage name Star Vasha strikes a pose backstage before performing at the Fame gay club during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Yekaterinburg, Russia. "In the company of friends you can say whatever you want, but in society you don't," says Star Vasha, whose real first name is Andrei, and who has a crush on Portuguese football star Ronaldo. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo