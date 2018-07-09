Syrian troops surround rebel-held southwestern city of Daraa

This frame grab from video provided on Saturday, July 7, 2018 by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a convoy of Syrian military vehicles near the Naseeb border crossing with Jordan, in the southern province of Daraa, Syria. Syrian troops captured the Naseeb border crossing a day earlier, after rebels announced they had reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end the violence in Daraa and surrender the crossing. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)