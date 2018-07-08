Weinstein due in court on charges he assaulted a 3rd woman

FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman. An updated indictment unveiled last week alleges the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006. The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction. New York Post via AP, Pool Steven Hirsch