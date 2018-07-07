Breakout Idaho gubernatorial candidate faces uphill race

In this June 28, 2018 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan greets attendees during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ in Boise, Idaho. Jordan breaks the mold of the typical candidate in Idaho elections. She's the first woman to win the party's nomination for governor of a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the top seat in almost 30 years. And if she pulls the upset against Lt. Gov. Brad Little in November, Jordan, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, will be the first Native American governor of a U.S. state. Otto Kitsinger AP Photo