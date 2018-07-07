Relatives of WWII airman to gather for long-delayed funeral

This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot down over France in June 1944, during World War II. Canty's remains were identified on December 2017, by scientists who used DNA analysis and other evidence. He will be buried with full military honors on July 10 in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. MIA Accounting Agency via AP Defense POW