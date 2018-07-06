Pakistani court sentences ex-PM Sharif to 10 years in prison

A worker of local administration removes banners of Tariq Fazal of Pakistan Muslim League headed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a code of conduct and impose a ban on the use of large panaflex banners and posters as well as wall chalking. Pakistan will hold general election on July 25. B.K. Bangash AP Photo