James Woods suggests his agent dropped him over politics

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, actor James Woods attends the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Woods’ agent has dropped the actor as a client, citing patriotism. On Thursday, July 5, 2018, Woods shared on Twitter an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the excerpted email from Wednesday, Kaplan said he was “feeling patriotic” and no longer wanted to represented Woods. Woods is among Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision