Intense airstrikes reported in southwestern Syria's Daraa

This Saturday, June 30, 2018 photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa, southern Syria. Jordan's foreign minister said on Monday that he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart over the conflict in Syria, where the latest government offensive in the country's south has displaced 270,000 people, according to a U.N. official. (Nabaa Media, via AP)