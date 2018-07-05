Church of England seeks revival in newer Christian faiths

In this photo taken on Wednesday June 27, 2018, Pentecostal Bishop Dr. Joe Aldred, of the Church of God of Prophecy, stands in front of Catholic Apostolic Church of Christ the King in Bloomsbury, London. Looking to reverse dwindling membership, The Church of England is launching new outreach, especially aimed at younger members, to other Christian congregations, in a move that could bring some Holy Rolling, New World preaching styles to its venerable halls of stone and sacrament. Joe Aldred, a Jamaican-born Pentecostal bishop, welcomes the upcoming partnerships, saying: “The church doesn’t need legislation that keeps the people of God from each other.” Robert Stevens AP Photo