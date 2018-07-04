AP PHOTOS: University becomes refuge in Nicaragua unrest

In this June 8, 2018 photo, a university student sleeps inside a classroom at the Autonomous University of Nicaragua where anti-government students have barricaded themselves on campus for protection from government security forces and armed supporters in Managua, Nicaragua. Where they once arranged themselves around a class schedule, the students at UNAN now organize themselves around watch schedules, always keeping an eye on their adversaries: the Nicaraguan government and its armed supporters. Esteban Felix AP Photo