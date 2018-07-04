Europe's sunny weather makes for a sorry summer in Reykjavik

In this Monday July 2, 2018, photo, people walk on Nautholsvik, an artificial beach in temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in Reykjavik, Iceland. The people of Reykjavik do not like the rain anymore. The summer weather has been so gray and wet in their part of the world that meteorologists have to go back to 1914 to find a sorrier May and June. To compound the misery, the foul weather in Iceland’s capital is caused by a heatwave that is expected to keep people in England and Scandinavia basking in sunshine well into July. Egill Bjarnason AP Photo