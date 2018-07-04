NCAA prepares minority coordinators for head coaching jobs

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott, left, and Jeff Scott speak to the media at a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Despite helping Clemson win a national title as co-offensive coordinator, Elliott has never interviewed for a head-coaching job. College football as a public entity can’t institute a Rooney Rule like the NFL to compel programs to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs. So the NCAA is trying to do the next best thing by putting some of the rising coaching stars through its Champion Forum that better prepares them for the interview process in an effort to increase the diversity in the Power Five conferences and across the country. Gaston De Cardenas, File AP Photo