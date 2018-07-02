AP PHOTOS: Green grass, black lava at Guatemala golf club

In this June 16, 2018 photo, black volcanic debris covers parts of La Reunion Golf Resort & Residences, after the eruption of the Volcano of Fire, top, in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala. One of the region's most active, the mountain known to locals as the "colossus" exploded June 3 and sent flows of superheated material racing down the slopes and burying most of the luxury club. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo