Andy Dick charged with groping woman on Los Angeles street

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, actor and comedian Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year. City Attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan, said Monday, July 2, 2018, misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges were filed Wednesday. AP, File Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision