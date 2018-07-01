France honors Holocaust survivor Simone Veil at the Pantheon

People sign a condolence book next to a portrait of French politician Simone Veil, at the French Holocaust memorial in Paris, Friday, June 29, 2018. A year after the death of Simone Veil, the guarded casket of the Holocaust survivor who became one of France's most revered politicians, lies at the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, along with that of husband Antoine, so the public can pay homage ahead of the couple's burial on Sunday at the Pantheon, where French heroes are interred. Thibault Camus AP Photo