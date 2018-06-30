FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known by his nickname Shawkan, appears before a judge after spending more than 600 days in prison in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday June 30, 2018, it has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for over 700 defendants including photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known by his nickname Shawkan, appears before a judge after spending more than 600 days in prison in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday June 30, 2018, it has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for over 700 defendants including photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in. El Shorouk Newspaper via AP, FILE Lobna Tarek
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, known by his nickname Shawkan, appears before a judge after spending more than 600 days in prison in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday June 30, 2018, it has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for over 700 defendants including photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in. El Shorouk Newspaper via AP, FILE Lobna Tarek

Nation & World

Egypt court postpones verdicts citing 'security concerns'

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 06:03 AM

CAIRO

An Egyptian court has postponed until July 28 the verdicts for hundreds of defendants detained for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in, including the top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Cairo Criminal Court said in a statement Saturday the verdicts had to be delayed because the more than 700 defendants could not be brought to court for "security concerns." The court did not elaborate.

The case involves 739 defendants, including Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan. The charges range from murder to damaging public property.

In 2013, a sit-in was held in support of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the Brotherhood and had been overthrown by the military after mass protests against his one-year divisive rule. It was violently dispersed.

  Comments  