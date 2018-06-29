In song and prayer, Thais show solidarity with missing boys

In this image from video made available on Friday, June 29, 2018, a group of young children sit around candles and play a song at a school in Buriram, eastern Thailand, in support for the missing soccer team and their coach in a flooded cave in the north. With songs, prayers and artwork, Thais are keeping hope alive that 12 boys and their soccer coach who disappeared in a flooded mountain cave a week ago will be rescued. (Lek Nai Tung Kwang school via AP)