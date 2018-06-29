Some questions in Trump-Russia dossier now finding answers

An Associated Press review finds some truth but many open questions in the controversial dossier of campaign memos on a purported alliance between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.
The once-confidential memos, drafted by former British spy Christopher Steele, unleashed tales of cavorting prostitutes and conniving campaign aides on secret sorties with agents of the Kremlin. In the 18 months since the dossier's release, government investigations and reports, criminal cases, and authoritative news articles have begun to resolve at least some of the questions surrounding the memos.
The AP review finds that the Steele dossier now appears to be a murky mixture of authentic revelations and repurposed history, likely interspersed with snippets of fiction or disinformation.
