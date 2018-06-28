Moscow: Top US, Russian diplomats to meet before summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the background, during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Bolton is meeting Putin for talks intended to set the stage for a U.S.-Russia summit. Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool AP Photo