Ex-college student gets 50 years for slaying of girl, 13

Former Virginia Tech student David Eisenhauer, right, stands with his attorneys, John Lichtenstein, left and Tony Anderson, center, as he reads a statement apologizing to the family of Nicole Lovell, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christianburg, Va. Eisenhauer convicted of fatally stabbing Lovell, a 13-year girl has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. The Roanoke Times via AP Stephanie Klein-Davis