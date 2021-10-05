Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
07-10-18-22-27
(seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
07-10-18-22-27
(seven, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
MS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments