Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:

07-10-14-27-33

(seven, ten, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

