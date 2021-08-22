Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
01-06-15-24-33
(one, six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
01-06-15-24-33
(one, six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments