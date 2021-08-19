Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
09-18-21-25-29
(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
MS Lottery.
