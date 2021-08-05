Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
03-15-17-25-28
(three, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
MS Lottery.
Comments