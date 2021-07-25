Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
11-13-21-26-32
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
11-13-21-26-32
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
MS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments