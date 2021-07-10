Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:

04-13-18-21-29

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

July 10, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

MS Lottery

July 10, 2021 10:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

July 10, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

MS Lottery

July 09, 2021 10:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

July 09, 2021 10:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

July 09, 2021 10:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service