Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
05-11-13-24-33
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
05-11-13-24-33
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
MS Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments