Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
07-08-21-29-35
(seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
MS Lottery.
