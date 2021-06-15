Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:

18-19-24-30-34

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

June 15, 2021 10:28 PM

Lottery

MS Lottery

June 15, 2021 9:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

June 15, 2021 9:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game

June 14, 2021 9:27 PM

Lottery

MS Lottery

June 14, 2021 9:27 PM

Lottery

MS Lottery

June 13, 2021 11:12 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service