Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
18-19-24-30-34
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
