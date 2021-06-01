Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
01-03-30-34-35
(one, three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
01-03-30-34-35
(one, three, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
MS Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments