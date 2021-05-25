Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:
02-18-31-33-34
(two, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
MS Lottery.
