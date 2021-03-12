Lottery

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

02-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18

(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $169 million

