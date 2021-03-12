Lottery
MS Lottery
These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
02-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18
(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
02-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18
(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments