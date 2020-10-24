Lottery
MS Lottery
These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
18-20-27-45-65, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
MS Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments