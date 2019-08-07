Trump, Georgia governor named in Alabama man’s $100 trillion lawsuit. That’s 14 zeros.

What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? The Telegraph asked Middle Georgians what they'd do with the money if they struck it rich in a January 2016 Powerball lottery. What some said might surprise you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph asked Middle Georgians what they'd do with the money if they struck it rich in a January 2016 Powerball lottery. What some said might surprise you.

An Alabama man has named President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a $100 trillion civil lawsuit related to the Georgia lottery.

Yes, $100 trillion. A one followed by 14 zeros.

Homer Douglas Cobb IV of Phenix City, Alabama, also named the governors of Georgia and Alabama in the complaint.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, cites nebulous alleged improprieties related to the Peach State’s lottery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The lawsuit also demands that Pence resign as vice president and that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, assume the role or become Trump’s running mate in next year’s election.

Though it is unclear what exactly Cobb is claiming or how he may have been wronged by Georgia’s lottery, handwritten remarks on his filing seem to suggest that a computer has been “changing player’s number(s) from play slips.” His claim cites a “lottery game scam called ‘All or Nothing’” as a “contract breach.”

Late last month, a federal judge ordered Cobb to file with the court proof, as required in such cases, that Cobb had served the defendants with a copy of a summons and his complaint by Aug. 13.

“Failure to do so,” the judge noted, “will result in the dismissal of the Plaintiff’s complaint.”