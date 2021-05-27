State troopers are focusing on one interstate in Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend

Starting Wednesday, the highway patrols or state police in Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee will begin their “line to line” traffic safety initiative on Interstate 55.

The initiative beginning prior to Memorial Day weekend is designed to reduce the number of crashes, promote seatbelt usage, prevent speeding and reduce impaired drivers.

Troopers will be placed statewide on Interstate 55 based on their respective state.

“Our goal with ‘line to line’ is to raise driving safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period. We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”

The official enforcement period begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concludes at midnight Monday, the end of Memorial Day.

During last year’s Memorial Day enforcement period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 157 crashes including two fatalities.