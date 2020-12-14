Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car on I-10, D’Iberville police say

A pedestrian died Sunday night after walking in front of an east bound car on Interstate 10, D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.

D’Iberville police officers responded to the single-car accident, where the pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by the driver of a Hyundai Elantra.

An investigation is ongoing. Biloxi Police, D’Iberville fire, American Medical Response and the Coroner’s Office assisted at the accident scene.